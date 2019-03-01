Local MP calling on Justin Trudeau to resign following SNC-Lavalin scandal

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis is calling for the prime minister's resignation following a massive scandal.

The SNC-Lavalin accusations have taken over the national news this week, after the resignation of former Justice Minister and Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

"I think the prime minister needs to resign in light of all that's gone on," Genuis said.

In 2015, SNC-Lavalin was charged with fraud and corruption by the RCMP in relation to their Libya business dealings.

SNC-Lavalin attempted to avoid a trial for the criminal charges, but in October, when Wilson-Raybould was Canada’s attorney general and justice minister, federal prosecutors refused to negotiate a deal. SNC-Lavalin then reportedly lobbied the prime minister's office to get an agreement done. Despite not doing so, Wilson-Raybould was allegedly pressured to get federal prosecutors to change their decision.