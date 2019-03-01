Local MP calling on Justin Trudeau to resign following SNC-Lavalin scandal

Details
Category: Local News
Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis is calling for the prime minister's resignation following a massive scandal.
 
The SNC-Lavalin accusations have taken over the national news this week, after the resignation of former Justice Minister and Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.
 
"I think the prime minister needs to resign in light of all that's gone on," Genuis said.
 
In 2015, SNC-Lavalin was charged with fraud and corruption by the RCMP in relation to their Libya business dealings.
 
SNC-Lavalin attempted to avoid a trial for the criminal charges, but in October, when Wilson-Raybould was Canada’s attorney general and justice minister, federal prosecutors refused to negotiate a deal. SNC-Lavalin then reportedly lobbied the prime minister's office to get an agreement done. Despite not doing so, Wilson-Raybould was allegedly pressured to get federal prosecutors to change their decision.
 
"Gerald Butts, the prime minister's principal secretary, according to Jody Wilson-Raybould, told her that there is not going to be any solution without some kind of involvement or interference," Genuis added. "So, that's pretty clear and I think that points to the corruption at the heart of this government and the need for the prime minister to take responsibility for that."
 
On Thursday (Feb.28), it was announced that Butts will appear before the House of Commons justice committee next week.
 
 

