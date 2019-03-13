Local MP against proposed Clean Fuel Standards

Gas prices could be on the rise again.

According to Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd, the federal government's proposed Clean Fuel Standards (CFS) would raise fuel costs across the board.

"There's a lot of concerns in the industry about this. When the government's talking about tinkering with what goes into our fuels, we're talking about potential increases of 10 to 12 cents per litre."

The new standards plan to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions through the increased use of lower carbon fuels, energy sources and technologies.

"Companies just can't compete in that kind of environment," Lloyd added. "So, I'm very concerned about this proposal."

If passed, the policy would raise prices for gasoline, diesel and natural gas, by requiring the use of cleaner fuels in vehicles, industries and buildings. The CFS hike would be in addition to the federal carbon tax.

Some of the CFS policies include adding extra ethanol to gasoline and requiring more renewable gasses to be produced from landfills and waste.

The government plans to reduce 30 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030.