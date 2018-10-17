Local mayors eyeing improvements for regional transit

Improving regional transit is a big priority according to nearby mayors.

On Thursday (Oct.11), 13 mayors in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region agreed to work together on the Regional Transit Services Commission to make regional transit more efficient.

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur, along with Strathcona County mayor Rod Frank, were among the signees.

"Transit is a very important service for municipalities to offer, so anything we can do to save money for the taxpayer and offer a good service is always on the table," said Frank. "If there's an opportunity for us to work more closely with the Fort and the other municipal partners, we're all for that."

The next stages of the project will be to finalize a governance structure, find funding and decide on routes.

Their goal of having one bus system for the entire region is still years away, but Frank is optimistic.

"There's a lot of municipalities that are far more advanced in the transit service department and others that aren't there yet. So, it's a way for us to get together and see if there's ways to raise the level of service across the region, save costs and make it a greener option, also."

Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County, Beaumont, Devon, Edmonton, Leduc, Leduc County, Morinville, Parkland County, St. Albert, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain have all signed a Memorandum of Understanding to be part of the commission.

The Regional Transit Services Commission group received a $3.7 million grant from the Government of Alberta to support this initiative.