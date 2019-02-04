Man presumed dead after snowmobile falls through ice

Details
Category: Local News
A man is being presumed dead after a snowmobiling incident.
 
RCMP say that shortly after midnight on Tuesday (Jan.29), they were notified of a possible drowning at Drury Lake, located northwest of Whitehorse, Yukon.
 
The Ross River Faro RCMP responded to the scene where two of three people snowmobiling had fallen through the ice. One did not make it up.
 
Police believe a 36-year-old man, reportedly from the Sturgeon County area, drowned.
 
Aerial and in-water searches of the area were conducted, however, no evidence was not found. A British Columbia RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been called in to help with recovery operations.
 
The name of the missing man has not been released.
 

