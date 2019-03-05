Local library wraps up Physical Literacy Month

Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Library's second annual Physical Literacy Month has officially come to an end.
 
On Monday night (Mar.4), the library teamed up with the Edmonton Oilers' mascot to hand out prizes to those who completed a physical literacy passport. In the end, the number of entries had more than doubled from last year.
 
"We invited the community to do five physical activities during the month of February and complete a passport," said library director Michelle Fedyk. "We had 277 people enter the contest and the grand prize was two Oilers tickets for the March 11 game."
 
Luke Stang was the lucky winner of the two tickets. The first 50 people to complete their passport also received a family pass to Harbour Pool.
 
"We're grateful to all of the organizations and businesses that helped with donating prizes for Physical Literacy Month," Fedyk added.
 
The library plans to hold the month-long challenge again next year.

