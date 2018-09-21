Local receives first-hand filming experience

Details
Category: Local News
Julia Mackay from Fort Saskatchewan got to see the behind-the-scenes details of how movies are made.
 
The local was the assistant director in the movie Sure Shot Dombrowski: Early Years 2, a film that was shot in Fort Saskatchewan, Bruderheim and Lamont.
 
"It was really fun. It was awesome to be on set working with everybody. It was my first time on a film set and I just had a great time," said Mackay. "I was really glad that we were able to get lots of local talent, from the actors to all the set team. It was great to have people around the area showcase their talent."
 
She first heard about the film in 2017 when she was still in high school. The director, Tim McKort, came to St. John Paul II to ask if anyone was interested in helping film the movie.
 
"I started out just doing personal assistance type work; helping make sure everyone got their food, everyone was eating, helping actors get to their scenes on time. Then as I went on, I did some camera work, some sound stuff and it formed into me being assistant director, which is kind of everything like that."
 
Mackay and the rest of the crew would often show up an hour before the actors to begin setting the scene up and stay an hour later to take everything down. Days on set could last from eight to ten hours.
 
Mackay said that she really enjoyed working with the cast and crew.
 
"Everyone was so nice and excited to be there and just generally happy to be doing their job. It was just great to see everyone so happy and passionate about their work."
 
Filming the movie stretched from October to December.
 
She is currently working towards a digital media and IT diploma at NAIT. Mackay says that she hopes she can use the diploma to work on more films in the future.

