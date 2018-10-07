Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

The 28-year old is a foley artist, someone who re-performs the everyday sounds for films, tv shows and live theatre.

"I did an internship in Belgium and I was exposed to a lot of the audio post production process and part of that was foley. I was kind of just enamored from the get-go and I came back and tried to teach myself and learn as much as I could," explained Szott.

After returning home, Szott did his best to connect with other foley artists to ask for their advice on how he could improve his skills. Eventually, he became friends with Canadian foley artist Andy Malcolm, who offered him an apprenticeship in Toronto.

Since then, Szott has worked on a number of film projects including Vikings, Handmaid's Tale and Blade Runner 2049

Szott currently runs Little Hook Sound out of Edmonton along with foley mixer Isael Huard, who mixes the sound that comes through the microphone into the computer.

"It's a great opportunity. We work really well together and I'm really hoping this can grow to be more than a two-person project eventually," said Huard.

Little Hook Sound is the first and only dedicated foley stage in Alberta.

"I'm just hoping that I can keep foley work, that would have left the province normally, in Alberta and start the discussion of what is foley, why do we need it and get anybody interested involved in the case of workshops and training them. Just kind of strengthening the Alberta film and arts communities as best as I can," added Szott.

The Alberta government recently gave a boost to the community by announcing a $1.2 million Alberta media fund, which will encourage more post production to stay in Alberta.