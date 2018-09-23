Crops take a beating as snow hits early

The recent snow is causing problems for farmers.

With record-setting snow hitting the region this month, farmers are having troubling getting their crops off the field.

"Things were going good till about September 7th or 8th, I think that's when the first rain or snow hit us and we've really been stuck since then," said Craig Ozipko , a Sturgeon County grain farmer. With the unpredictable weather, farmers have still been harvesting what they can, even if drying costs are through the roof. With the unpredictable weather, farmers have still been harvesting what they can, even if drying costs are through the roof.

"My propane bill is $10,000 already, but at least I've been able to dry the grain that I've harvested," added Ozipko .

According to Ozipko , some farmers in the area haven't even started combining yet.