Details
Category: Local News
The recent snow is causing problems for farmers.
 
With record-setting snow hitting the region this month, farmers are having troubling getting their crops off the field.
 
"Things were going good till about September 7th or 8th, I think that's when the first rain or snow hit us and we've really been stuck since then," said Craig Ozipko, a Sturgeon County grain farmer.
 
With the unpredictable weather, farmers have still been harvesting what they can, even if drying costs are through the roof.
 
"My propane bill is $10,000 already, but at least I've been able to dry the grain that I've harvested," added Ozipko.
 
According to Ozipko, some farmers in the area haven't even started combining yet.
 
Environment Canada is saying the region is expected to see some more rain this week, but the start of October looks fairly dry.

 

More Local News

Crops take a beating as snow hits early

The recent snow is causing problems for farmers.

Record snowfall Friday, Saturday and Sunday

An Arctic front moving through Alberta brought record snowfall to the Edmonton area on the weekend.

School resource officer tackles bullying, distracted driving

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP constable Suzanne Ahlstrom isn’t spending much of her time chasing down bad guys these days.

Baseball a growing sport in Fort Saskatchewan

Baseball diamonds in Fort Saskatchewan saw a lot more cleats this summer.

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Young falcon recovering after leaving the nest a little too soon

At least one of three young falcons who started life in Redwater in June will be sticking around Alberta this winter while the rest of the family heads south.

Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

Students at St. JP II missing out on recess without a playground

The students and staff at Fort Saskatchewan's St. John Paul II Catholic School have found a flaw that comes with turning a former high school into a middle school.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login