Local crews clearing snow around Fort Sask

Snow removal crews will be busy over the next few days.
 
As such, the city is asking residents to be mindful of snow plows and other machinery.
 
"Please give our equipment room to work safely," said Brian Rogers, manager of roads and utilities services with the city.
 
Crews will clear snow on major highways, arterials and collector roads before turning to residential streets.

Likewise, when staff are finished clearing city buildings and medians, they’ll start on bus stops, sidewalks, trails and outdoor ice surfaces.

The city also warns that there may be delays for local and commuter transit services.
 
A travellers' advisory was issued for central Alberta yesterday.

 

