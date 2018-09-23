Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Chemtrade has two plants in Fort Saskatchewan. The company produces and supplies sulphur-enhanced chemicals for the pulp and paper and oil and gas industries and water treatment chemicals for municipalities and industries throughout western Canada.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a mock pipeline leak on Tuesday.

NRCAER'S mutual aid responders took part in an emergency training exercise at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant.

NRCAER is a mutual aid emergency response organization formed in 1991 that plans and trains for emergencies in a 700 sq km area. Its members include emergency management professionals, pipeline companies, chemical transporters and area municipalities.