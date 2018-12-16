Details
Category: Local News
Conor Raichel set an example for Canadians this holiday season.
 
The seven-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan was featured in a Tims True Stories commercial.
 
In 2016, he and his mother Megan were on their way to kindergarten when they stopped at Tim Hortons for a coffee. When his mother was paying, Conor asked if they could pay for the person behind them.
 
"I said 'not today bud', because I had literally exactly the right change. And he said, 'that's okay, I've got money,'" explained Megan.
 
Conor then pulled out a $20 bill and said that he wanted to pay for it.
 
"For a five-year-old that's like a million dollars, that's a lot of money."
 
Someone had payed for them in a Tim Hortons line the week before. Conor was paying it forward, a concept that Megan didn't realize the little boy understood.
 
This past August, Tim Hortons reached out to the family and told them that they chose Conor's story out of almost 18,000 stories and wanted to use it for their Tims True Stories campaign. Conor and Megan were flown out to Toronto for the commercial and got to spend time at the Tim Hortons headquarters.
 
Conor gave out a challenge for Canadians to try and pay for someone else at a Tim Hortons this holiday season.
 
"Because everybody deserves kindness at Christmas," he said.
 
Watch Conor's video here.

