Some area youth are now published authors.

Vaun Gramatovich, who writes under the pen name V.J. Gage, had a presentation on story structure and creativity to local Grade 5 and 6 students from area schools earlier this year. Gramatovich challenged the students to write their own stories, of which 18 did and were later published.

Stories from Pine Street School and Stories from James Mowat tell short tales on dragons, bullying and plenty in-between.

While some edits were done by the author from Sherwood Park, she credits the kids for their ability to have a unique vision.

"These kids should be absolutely rewarded for the fact their imaginations outdid them," said Gramatovich.

One of the authors, Quin Donahue, told MIX 107 it feels good to be an 'official' author. His story was called The Breach.

"It's in Area 51 and a monster breaks out and they have to put it back," he said.

Other Strathcona County authors include Akash Sudesh, Jacques Cronjeeg, Brooklyn Friesen, Layla Pettifor, Rashad Timona, Nyomi D'Aoust and Tristan Bailey. Fort Saskatchewan authors in the James Mowat version of the book are Kira McMaster, Brianna Fisk, Lyric Glassier, Daphne LaRoque-Walker, Chelsea LaRoque-Walker, Skylar Rode-Mayer and Shayla Richardson.

Gramatovich is known for her Chicago Heat series, of which three novels have been published. She has published Mysteries at the Lake, which is more geared towards younger readers and is working on Everything I know I learned from Oprah. She is also an area business woman and voice-over artist.

Gramatovich would like to continue a similar project with the Boys and Girls Club or other local organizations in the future.

"Overall, it was one of the best projects I've ever done. Even more than my own novels," Gramatovich concluded.