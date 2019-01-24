Local author comes out with new book

Kathie Sutherland has more uniquely told tales to share in her latest book The Storyteller: True Tales of Enchantment.

Sutherland has written several poetry books, novels and memoirs. The newest book contains multiple stories all based on Sutherland's life, but are told in the form of a fairy tale.

"There's a lot of symbolism in it. Things that are my history but are put in a way that they're not actually mine, they're kind of metaphoric," explained Sutherland

Aimed towards adult readers, the book tells short stories of Sutherland's life as a military child in the 1950s, all the way up to her current life. The book is 54 pages long, with each tale around two or three pages.

Sutherland got the idea from a fellow author and friend, who recently wrote a life story in the style of a hero tale.

"When we were doing that, I was learning a lot about that genre. So I started doing it from what I know and it turned out that I had about 15 stories."

Once her book is released into stores and libraries, Sutherland hopes to do a book launch at the Fort Saskatchewan library. She anticipates physical copies of the published novel to come in by late January.