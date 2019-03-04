Local artist opens for Canadian pop star

A Fort Saskatchewan artist is getting his chance to perform once again with Canadian star, Virginia to Vegas.

Steven Sware, better known as Baby Boy Blue, started his passion for music at the age of five when he began learning guitar.

Growing up in Fort Sask, Sware earned his first shot at the age of 16, when he opened up for Luke McMaster at the Shell Theatre.

"One of my biggest accomplishments was opening up for Luke McMaster" Sware stated.

After gaining some traction he continued to make music and formed the band "The MNKD". Together the group won the Hot Factor competition and $10,000. Shortly after, they won the opportunity to open up for the hit band Marianas Trench in February 2017.

The band broke up shortly after and that summer, Sware formed his current act; Baby Boy Blue.

His first show would be opening up for Virginia to Vegas who he met while the two were opening for Marianas Trench.

He then toured with another Edmonton based group called the Retrophiles for a short period of time, before moving to Toronto in the Fall of 2017.

There, he kept writing music and released his first solo EP in Sept. 2018.

"I'm starting to learn how to produce my own music as well. So I'm able to write more music on my own. And just working, trying to get further ahead." Sware said.

He opens for Virginia to Vegas again on March 28th at the Station on Jasper in Edmonton.