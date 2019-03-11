Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Lynn Sinfield has received recognition for her work.

The Strathcona County artist, who's part of the Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County art clubs, is having her work showcased across the area.

"To have other people responding to it means that you've been successful. What you're doing is worthwhile," she said.

Largely self-taught, Sinfield got her start painting taking high school art. Following high school, she took a few classes, but found she worked better learning on her own.

Art was highly valued growing up and her parents often displayed works from relatives and friends.

Today her inspiration comes from her environment with her main focus on landscapes, where she prefers to paint outside and fully capture the scene's energy.

"Landscape is what moves me," Sinfield stated.

Sinfield retains that she paints for herself.

"I don't paint for a show coming up, I don't produce good work when I paint like that. So generally my paintings are a result of something that moved me."

Her work is on display at the Spotlight Gallery in Fort Saskatchewan, Benjamin Moore and MIX 107. Sinfield's art can also be enjoyed on her Instagram page: @lynnsinfield.