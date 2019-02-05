Library encouraging an active body and mind this month

Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Library has officially declared February to be Physical Literacy Month.
 
The library is challenging residents to do five physical activities during the month and complete a physical literacy passport, which are available for anyone to pick up. Their main focus is keeping people educated about being active.
 
"February is a cold month and I think it's the perfect timing to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity," said library director Michele Fedyk. "It's easy to just stay at home and cuddle up with a good book, which is okay too, but we really wanted to raise awareness around this time because it is a challenge to get out there and be physical and active."
 
Prizes are available for people who fill out their passports, such as tickets to an Oiler's game in March and a three month membership for GoodLife Fitness. On top of that, the first 50 people to fill it out will get free Harbour Pool admission passes.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Library partnered with city council and the Families First Society to make the event a reality. They had a presentation on Monday (Feb.4) at the library to kick off the month.

