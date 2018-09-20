It seems more people are in need of help when it comes to registering their children for sports.

KidSport is a non-profit organization that helps kids who face financial barriers play sports. Families can apply online for KidSport to pay their registration fees.

"It's really important because you get these kids out, they're on a team and they're out getting physical activity," said Lisa Kuzio, a volunteer for KidSport.

Last year KidSport helped 128 kids, a 30 per cent increase from 2016. The total funds came to $34,000. As of August 2018, the organization has already funded 113 children for $28,000. They are also expecting more funding applications to come in this year, as winter sports haven't started yet.

According to Kuzio, the massive increase in applicants is partly due to population growth in the area, as well as living expenses going up each year.

"Before, our fundraising used to cover everything because we knew kind of what we were expecting. But the last couple years, we've had such an increase, its hard to know what's coming into us," added Kuzio.

All of KidSport's funds come from fundraisers. Money is raised through events, business donations and an online campaign where people can sponsor their organization.

"You feel pretty wholesome helping out these kids. Otherwise, their only reason for not playing sports is because they can't afford to. I think that's pretty sad. So it's really good to get them out there, for them not to have to worry about the financial barriers and just play the game and be kids."