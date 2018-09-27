KidSport looks for help to receive $10,000 boost

Details
Category: Local News
Due to a large increase of applicants this year, KidSport is facing a shortage in funds.
 
The non-profit organization that provides funding for low-income families so that their children can participate in sporting activities.
 
"The last couple of years, the number of applications we're receiving just keep going up. In 2017, our funding was up 30 per cent over the previous year. This year we're trending the same way. We've already surpassed 2017 by about 10 per cent and we still have three months of the year left, so we know our funding is probably going to be up 25 to 30 per cent this year again," said Janice Lupul, the chairperson for KidSport.
 
To try to increase their funds, KidSport applied to the Aviva Community Fund, an organization that donates money to projects across Canada. The top 50 project ideas each receive a $10,000 award.
 
The community can support KidSport by voting for them here.
 
"It's very important. Sports teaches children so much. It builds their self-esteem, it teaches them fair play, teamwork, commitment to goals. It gives them skills that they will take into their adulthood and let's face it, our kids are our future leaders of this community, so building those skills in our children is very worth while."
 
Voting is open until October 4.
 
KidSport funds children from Fort Saskatchewan, Lamont, Bruderheim, Redwater, Gibbons and Ardrossan.
 

