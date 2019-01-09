Keeping fire hydrants clear could save a life

Strathcona County Emergency Services is asking for residents to help them keep their response times as efficient as possible.

They ask that residents with a fire hydrant near their home keep at least two feet around the hydrant clear of snow and ice at all times.

"What that does is it allows for responders, if they have to hook up to that hydrant, easy access," said Vern Elliott, deputy fire chief with Strathcona County.

There is a video on the Strathcona County website showing how much of a delay a covered fire hydrant can cause. In an emergency, the extra few seconds could be the difference between life or death.

Emergency services are also reminding residents to keep their driveways and sidewalk clear, both for the safety of the homeowners and the firefighters.