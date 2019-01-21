Jessica Littlewood staying put as NDP nominee

Details
Current Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is sticking around.
 
On Sunday (Jan.20) in Lamont, Littlewood was nominated once again by NDP members for Alberta's 2019 provincial election.
 
"It was really incredible to see so many people come together in support," she said.
 
In her time as MLA, Littlewood has helped with major projects such as the future twinning of the Highway 15 bridge, attracting petrochemical companies to the heartland and more.
 
"The investment by opening two brand new schools in Fort Saskatchewan that had been needed for a long time as a result of a doubling of the population of Fort Saskatchewan. Those investments matter and put us in a much more competitive position moving into the future," she explained.
 
Littlewood said in her current term as MLA, there have been some learning curves, but the experiences are paying off and she's ready to face the next challenges. 
 
"Reaching out and getting advice from folks that do different work in different sectors I know will be really important going forward," she added.
 
No exact date has been set for the 2019 Alberta provincial election.
 

 

