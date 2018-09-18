Details
Category: Local News
Jennifer Parlee had a day she'll never forget.
 
Parlee was the winner of the Ride the Ram contest on Tuesday (Sept.18). The Fort Saskatchewan resident won a 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab worth over $75,000.
 
"I can't believe it! I'm still in complete shock. It's like a dream and not real," said Parlee.
 
75 Fort Saskatchewan finalists and their guests gathered at the Lakeview Inn and Suites. Parlee beat out the other local participants to move onto the province-wide draw. Representing MIX 107, Fort Saskatchewan was announced as the winner.
 
"I was in shock I made it that far, and as soon as I heard '107' I was like 'oh my God, I won a truck!'"
 
The mother of two entered online early in the summer and got one of the finalist calls last week.
 
"(I'm calling) my mom and dad first," added Parlee. "We drive used vehicles and this is a complete upgrade."
 
Currently, she drives a 2001 truck.
 
Her first road trip will be a drive to Jasper or Banff with her family.
 
Josh Sahunta provided entertainment for the evening. Sponsors for the event included: the Alberta Ram dealers, Straightline Chrysler, Modo Mio Italian Restaurant, Fort In View Golf Course, Station Square Co-op, Cardiff Golf and Country Club and Roustabouts Restaurant. Nine other finalists also received prize packages worth $300.
 
 
 

More Local News

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Young falcon recovering after leaving the nest a little too soon

At least one of three young falcons who started life in Redwater in June will be sticking around Alberta this winter while the rest of the family heads south.

Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

Local receives first-hand filming experience

Julia Mackay from Fort Saskatchewan got to see the behind-the-scenes details of how movies are made.

Bruderheim council torn over franchise fees

The motion to get more information on FortisAlberta franchise fees had Bruderheim Town Council split down the middle.

City's debt management a hot topic

The City of Fort Saskatchewan's debt management was a topic of discussion at the recent Committee of the Whole meeting.

Farmer's market wraps up for the year

Thursday (Sept. 20) was the last day of the Fort Saskatchewan Farmer's Market for 2018.

Fort Saskatchewan takes back the night

In September 1997, a young farmer found a badly decomposed body dumped in his Strathcona County wheat field.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login