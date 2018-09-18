Jennifer Parlee had a day she'll never forget.

Parlee was the winner of the Ride the Ram contest on Tuesday (Sept.18). The Fort Saskatchewan resident won a 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab worth over $75,000.

"I can't believe it! I'm still in complete shock. It's like a dream and not real," said Parlee.

75 Fort Saskatchewan finalists and their guests gathered at the Lakeview Inn and Suites. Parlee beat out the other local participants to move onto the province-wide draw. Representing MIX 107, Fort Saskatchewan was announced as the winner.

"I was in shock I made it that far, and as soon as I heard '107' I was like 'oh my God, I won a truck!'"

The mother of two entered online early in the summer and got one of the finalist calls last week.

"(I'm calling) my mom and dad first," added Parlee. "We drive used vehicles and this is a complete upgrade."

Currently, she drives a 2001 truck.

Her first road trip will be a drive to Jasper or Banff with her family.

Josh Sahunta provided entertainment for the evening. Sponsors for the event included: the Alberta Ram dealers, Straightline Chrysler, Modo Mio Italian Restaurant, Fort In View Golf Course, Station Square Co-op, Cardiff Golf and Country Club and Roustabouts Restaurant. Nine other finalists also received prize packages worth $300.