Jenie Thai thriving with new music

Jenie Thai has been busy since moving from Alberta to Toronto a couple years ago.

The R&B artist, who was born in Thailand and grew up going to school in Fort Saskatchewan, released her new album, Night on Fire, on September 29. Thai spent a year and half working on the recording, a throwback to ’60s and ’70s soul music – kind of like Aretha Franklin or Etta James, she said, with a contemporary pop spin.

“I think my songs all have good stories,” she added. “But they also have really good melodies. I think I write pretty good hooks. So I think the songs are really easy to listen to and fun to listen to and sing along with. But also, they have another layer because they're telling stories as well.”

Thai played at Massey Hall last November, and her album release at Toronto’s Fuse Room was a sold-out show.

"I love it here,” the she said. “It's really busy and it's inspiring and it's challenging.”



Lead vocalist Thai, a classically trained pianist, plays a few instruments on the new album, including piano, Wurlitzer and a few different synths.

Thai will be touring the album out west for three weeks in October. She’ll be playing in Edmonton at the Blue Chair Cafe on October 27. In the spring she’ll head to the U.S.

Fans can drop by Thai’s website to find out more about her music.

Night on Fire is available on all major online platforms.

“Or you could message me and I could personally mail you one, which is the best way," Thai said.