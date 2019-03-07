Award winners revealed for women’s gala

Details
Category: Local News
A number of local women were recognized for their contributions within the community on Wednesday night (Mar.6).
 
The 2019 Fort Saskatchewan International Women's Day Awards Gala saw nearly 50 nominees up for seven awards.
 
"This event is near and dear to my heart just because it's a great time to make your voice heard and to break down some barriers," said Lisa Crawford, the winner of this year's Humanitarian award. "It's about finding equality. We need to start breaking down these boundaries and to make a day like this every single day."
 
The event also featured a panel discussion, which was moderated by Katherine Waller, who won the Mentorship award at last year's gala.
 
While some had attended the event in the past, it was the first time for others, such as Jennifer Lucas, who took home the 2019 Professional Achievement award.
 
"It's really quite inspiring to see such a collection of women doing such great things in our community," Lucas said. "I'm a longstanding member of the community — I've been here for 45 years — and it's lovely to see so much thought and care within the female community."
 
All nominees and awards winners are below.
 
Women’s Well-being:
Brenna Bouchard, Dalia El Sayed, Danielle Lequire, Fran Welter, Irene Bobocel, Lisa Crawford, Rachel Spirig and Stacy Westman
Winner: Rachel Spirig
 
Professional Achievement:
Carole McGowan, Cynthia Walker, Danielle Macarthur, Dr. Tammy Cameron, Janice Lindseth, Jennifer Lucas, Lisa Crawford, Michelle Wakal, Shanine Lafreniere, Tamara Whitton, Valerie Erickson and Victoria Armstrong
Winner: Jennifer Lucas
 
Volunteerism:
April Jennings, Brianne Lolacher, Carole Bossert, Kelly Yanch, Meghan Pollard, Deidre Craggs, Mishelle Wehbe, Sandy Price, Shelly Komlance, Susan Kerr, Tammy Plamondon and Tamara Dabels
Winner: Brianne Lolacher
 
Exemplary Youth:
Carmelita Santana, Cassidy Sinclair and Michayla Craggs
Winner: Michayla Craggs
 
Arts and Culture:
Aurea Quinzon, Cynthia Walker and Norma Leader
Winner: Norma Leader
 
Mentorship:
Carole Bossert, Kathryn Dominique, May-Lee Buban and Tanya Shewchuk
Winner: Tanya Shewchuk
 
Humanitarian:
Carole Bossert, Kathy Stevenson and Lisa Crawford
Winner: Lisa Crawford
 
 

