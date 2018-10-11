"It's the little things" OLA transitions from middle school to elementary

Details
Category: Local News
There have been a lot of recent changes to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School (OLA).
 
The former middle school had a complete makeover this summer, turning into a suitable school for younger students. Just under half of the St. John XXIII students moved over to OLA to become a new elementary school.
 
The goal for the new staff was to not only move the younger students in, but to change the feeling of the entire building.
 
"We had to really come in and take a look at it from a little kid's eyes," explained Mme Pamela Gravelle, principal of OLA.
 
Many small changes were made to the school to achieve the younger feel. Murals that portrayed the crucifixion of Jesus were repainted to be more age appropriate.
 
Some of the school's lockers were taken out and converted into coat hooks.
 
Transitioning has been bumpy but manageable for the staff. While no major issues have arisen from the move, some small details were overlooked.
 
One of the school's portables was moved over to St. John Paul II. It wasn't until the school year started that the staff realized the outdoor speakers were attached to that portable, so students could not longer hear the outdoor bell.
 
"We needed to get the speaker back. After that we could hear the bells. The kids were not very excited about that because their recesses were now just a little bit shorter, since they could use the excuse of not hearing the bells and spent a little bit more time outside."
 
The kindergarten hallway doesn't have a door, since that was also part of the portable. For now, the student just use the front entrance.
 
The school has also needed to get small items back, like remotes for classroom projectors and paper cutters, that were accidentally packed up and taken to St. John Paul II in the move.
 
"Just little things like that, totally unintentional. When you're told to pack up, you pack up."
 
All the EICS schools have been working closely together to fix any of these problems.
 
Gravelle said that overall student response has been very positive.
 
"One of the things that they said is that it is quite and it's peaceful and the pace is slower. There were just so many kids in one building, that they feel a lot more at peace and just a little bit more relaxed."
 
The school's current population is 185 students. Before the move, St. John XXIII held over 400 students.

More Local News

"It's the little things" OLA transitions from middle school to elementary

There have been a lot of recent changes to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School (OLA).

Prairie Gardens brings visitors from Australia, Japan

A Sturgeon County farm known for its pumpkin patch and intricate corn mazes is attracting visitors from around the globe.

Council finalizes city debt policy

Fort Saskatchewan council unanimously approved a new debt management policy for the city on Tuesday night (Oct.9).

Meteorologists not so optimistic for upcoming weather

Although weather outlets may be predicting warm temperatures are on the way, some aren't so optimistic.

Fort Sask property taxes vs other Alberta communities

Fort Saskatchewan homeowners are paying less in property taxes than people living in Edmonton, St. Albert and 13 other municipalities across the province.

Busy times for R&B artist Josh Sahunta

Josh Sahunta's music career has been on a strong climb over the summer.

Staffing shortage not slowing down Morinville RCMP

Despite a disadvantage, the Morinville RCMP have kept Sturgeon County in line.

Verified crime reports now a click away

The Alberta RCMP have taken a big step in crime awareness with a new tool.

Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is encouraging residents to follow their theme of awareness for this year's Fire Prevention Week.

Councillors continue debate about behaviour code

Months of discussion about a new code of conduct bylaw will continue for Fort Saskatchewan City Council.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login