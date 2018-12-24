It's okay to cheat (a bit) on your diet during the holidays

Portion control and exercise can help ease any diet guilt over the holiday season.

Whether it’s extra gravy, mashed potatoes or a piece of pie that catches your eye during holiday meals, there’s one doctor saying; it’s okay to eat it.

“People shouldn’t feel guilty about indulging a little bit. The holidays are an important time to celebrate tradition and some of that is having important meals,” said Dr. Doug Klein, a family physician at the University of Alberta.

He offered tips on how to minimize the guilt, if need be during the holiday season.

Tip one was moderation.

“Whether it’s different treats and chocolates and things like that, certainly having a taste is good, but having a whole box of chocolates is probably not the best,” he noted.

There are some dieters who feel that once they start eating foods they normally wouldn’t, they can’t stop. His second tip was to minimize being around places and stores that are loaded with treats, if possible.

The third tip was to exercise.

“If you know you’re going to indulge, get out and get physical activity along with it, perhaps a walk with family before Christmas dinner,” said Dr. Klein.

Lastly, for those wondering if it’s healthier to eat turkey rather than ham, Dr. Klein shared his thoughts.

“I think in general, pork has been viewed as a less healthy meat option than say chicken or turkey, but that isn’t necessarily the case. A lot depends on how it was prepared,” said Dr. Klein. “If you’ve got that nice piece of ham, in general, is probably very equivalent to that turkey when you end up flooding your plate with gravy.”