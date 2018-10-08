It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

There are numerous ways to dispose of and reuse dead leaves, but those who rake them onto the road or sidewalk may face a fine.

"We have a bylaw that restricts anybody from putting foreign material onto sidewalks or streets," said David Churchill, director of transportation and agriculture services at Strathcona County. "And we would encourage that if residents have concerns that they contact our enforcement services who will investigate."

The fine for people who move the debris onto the street is $100 and for repeat offenders the fine is doubled.

For residents in Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan, leaves can be picked up as organics or brought to the local recycle station. Leaves taken to recycle stations must be removed from any bags or containers.

Other uses for fall leaves include as part of mulch or compost, for children and pets to play in, and as part of many fall crafts.