Inter Pipeline still on time and budget after big move

Inter Pipeline’s $3.5-billion petrochemical complex continues to move along smoothly.
 
Despite having to relocate an 820-tonne, 96-metre-long splitter earlier this month, Inter Pipeline is still confident in their ability to have construction finished by the end of 2021.
 
At Thursday's (Jan.17) Alberta Industrial Heartland Association's annual stakeholder event, vice-president Jim Madro gave an update.
 
"Right now, the project is going very well. I think one of the landmarks for us was to move the splitter," he explained.
 
"So far, we're looking to be on time and on budget  and things are looking good for 2021."
 
When complete, Madro said he expects the new facility, which will produce recyclable plastic, to house 180 permanent full-time employees.
 
It will be the first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene complex in Canada.
 
Premier Rachel Notley recently announced that the Made in Alberta strategy will be taking the next step and potentially investing $20-billion more into the heartland.
 
Madro added Inter Pipeline has a good foundation to base their future growth opportunities on, as the company's $3.5-billion facility was supported through the same strategy.
 
More than 150 Alberta companies are working on the project.

 

