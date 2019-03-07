Details
Category: Local News
Thousands of new jobs are coming to the heartland.
 
On Thursday (Mar.7), Minister Navdeep Bains announced a commitment of $49-million to Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex.
 
"This investment in Inter Pipeline will create good middle-class jobs, reduce the environmental impact of plastic production, and open new markets and opportunities for Canadians in the oil and gas sector," Bains said.
 
With the new investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund, 2,175 more jobs will be created in Strathcona County.
 
The money has not been allocated to any specific projects yet, but is a part of the Government of Canada's $1.6-billion plan to support workers in Canada’s oil and gas sector.
 
"We are excited to invest in Inter Pipeline’s plant, which will displace 1.75 million tonnes of pollution per year," said Minister Amarjeet Sohi.
 
Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex will eventually turn low-priced Canadian propane into high-quality polypropylene — one of the most widely used plastics in the world.
 
The company will also be investing $10-million in efforts to reduce plastic waste, including the reduction of micro-plastics in water.
 

More Local News

Inter Pipeline gets $49-million from Government of Canada

Thousands of new jobs are coming to the heartland.

Update: More than 4,300 people without power in Fort Sask

A major power outage struck the Fort.

Katchur's State of the City Address: "We must be doing something right"

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur gave her State of the City Address on Wednesday (Mar.6).

Award winners revealed for women’s gala

A number of local women were recognized for their contributions within the community on Wednesday night (Mar.6).

Strathcona County planning intersection and road upgrades

Drivers will soon see more construction, but it will hopefully all be worth it in the end.

New library event updating families on children's well-being

The Fort Saskatchewan Library recently hosted their first annual three-year-old fair.

Moose spotted on Riverpointe Drive in Fort Sask

A local family woke up to a surprise in their backyard on Wednesday (Mar.6).

Care from the Heart Day Radiothon back for another year

The 6th annual Care from the Heart Day Radiothon is back for 2019.

Redwater council approves threat assessment protocol

Redwater council made a unanimous decision at a recent meeting.

Fort Sask sits middle of the pack in property tax fairness

The property tax gap has remained relatively consistent in Fort Saskatchewan in recent years, according to a new report.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login