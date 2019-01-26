Indoor soccer numbers down in Fort Sask

Less kids are signing up for indoor soccer.

About 384 kids signed up for the 2018-2019 season, less than in previous years. While the numbers for the U3 to U9 age groups increased slightly, there was a decrease in numbers for the U11 to U19 age categories.

"The players that have been playing soccer for a long time are now aging out of the system so that takes away from it," explained Kelly Yanch, vice president of Fort Saskatchewan Soccer.

The sport seems to be more popular with boys than girls. This year, there were four U13 boys teams and only one U13 girls team. However, the numbers were too low for a U19 boys team.

"There is more interest for younger kids. It's affordable for families to put one or two kids in soccer."

Yanch hopes that continuing to get their name out in the community will increase their numbers for next year.

Registration for outdoor soccer starts on Friday (Feb.1) and runs until February 28.