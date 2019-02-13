Current temperates: frostbite in 10 minutes or less

According to the Canadian Red Cross, exposed skin can cause frostbite in five to ten minutes when temperatures hover between -40 C and -47 C.

"The biggest thing to do is try to avoid exposed skin. If you can, wrap up your face and try to protect yourself from the wind," advised Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Fougere. "If (people) have to be outside, try to take frequent breaks."

Frostbite typically occurs in fingers, toes, ears and noses. It often starts with skin appearing paler than usual and then progresses to a white, waxy appearance.

Hypothermia is a cold-related emergency that could potentially be life-threatening. Milder symptoms can show in the form of shivering and numbness in fingers and toes, while severe symptoms include the absence of shivering, lack of coordination or speech, confused or unusual behaviour, a glassy stare and slowed breathing.

Some prevention tips for both of these cold-related emergencies include: