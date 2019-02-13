Details
Category: Local News
With the cold weather still hanging around, there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
 
According to the Canadian Red Cross, exposed skin can cause frostbite in five to ten minutes when temperatures hover between -40 C and -47 C.
 
"The biggest thing to do is try to avoid exposed skin. If you can, wrap up your face and try to protect yourself from the wind," advised Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Fougere. "If (people) have to be outside, try to take frequent breaks."
 
Frostbite typically occurs in fingers, toes, ears and noses. It often starts with skin appearing paler than usual and then progresses to a white, waxy appearance.
 
Hypothermia is a cold-related emergency that could potentially be life-threatening. Milder symptoms can show in the form of shivering and numbness in fingers and toes, while severe symptoms include the absence of shivering, lack of coordination or speech, confused or unusual behaviour, a glassy stare and slowed breathing.
 
Some prevention tips for both of these cold-related emergencies include:
  • Cover your head.
  • Wear layers of tightly woven fabrics, such as wool or synthetics.
  • Cover up exposed areas such as your fingers, cheeks, ears and nose.
  • If your clothes get wet when you are in the cold, change into dry clothes as soon as possible.
  • Drink plenty of warm fluids to help your body stay warm, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

More Local News

Update: Missing Josephburg man last known to be driving silver Pontiac

The Strathcona County RCMP have located a missing man.

Should Alberta adopt harsher distracted driving laws?

Should police treat distracted driving infractions more seriously?

Dead body found in Sturgeon County

Police are looking into a suspicious death.

Local history showcased in new escape room

Namao's new escape room gives visitors a blast from the past.

Current temperates: frostbite in 10 minutes or less

With the cold weather still hanging around, there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Strathcona County Council Chambers re-open months after explosions

Restoration crews continue to make progress at the Strathcona County Community Centre.

Salisbury Composite High students launch first school paper for EIPS

Dayna Nelson, Cassidy Harke and Edward Melynk from Salisbury Composite High have created a new place for students' voices to be heard.

German program undergoing changes in Sherwood Park

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is modifying its German programming at Mills Haven Elementary.

SCA Secondary capturing school moments with zip-line robot

The Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary's robotics class recently finished an ambitious project.

Strathcona County invests in $13.2 million gymnasium

Elk Island Catholic Schools (EICS) and Strathcona County council have partnered up to modernize a local gym.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login