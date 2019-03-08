Details
Category: Local News
The Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre is helping improve hospital services in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The centre uses advanced mannequins to simulate high-risk situations for staff to practice being in. The mannequins are able to mimic a variety of scenarios, including imminent delivery, postpartum hemorrhage, immediate caesarean birth, stroke diagnosis, pediatric asthma attack and anaphylaxis.
 
"The readiness centre allows (hospital staff) to practice in a comfortable area so if you're needing to learn any new practice, or if you're having to practice some old skills that you haven't used in a while, it's a comfortable, safe environment to ask questions and allow yourself to do scenarios in a fluid manner as if they were real," explained Rebecca Plamondon, a preoperative nurse at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.
 
The lab cost $750,000 and was first implemented in the Fort Sask hospital in 2017.
 
According to Alberta Health Services, research shows simulation training is equivalent to clinical training and can enhance the quality of care and improve patient safety.
 
"We've had a few instances where we take time out before the day starts and we run simulations. It's incredibly helpful," added registered nurse Sarah Edmonds.
 
The Care from the Heart Day Radiothon raises money for the centre each year. Now in it's 6th year, just under $110,000 has been raised.
 
This year's event, sponsored by Fort Saskatchewan Eyecare and MIX 107, will be on Thursday (Mar.14). The radiothon will be broadcasted live from the hospital foyer and will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are three ways to donate: visit the day of, call-in or donate here.

