Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

According to Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS), around noon on Wednesday (Sept.26) RCMP advised them of a potential threat to staff and students.

A hold and secure is used if there is a security risk outside or in the vicinity of the building. A lockdown is used when there is a security threat inside the building.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release that this was a precautionary measure and at no time was the safety of any students or staff in jeopardy.