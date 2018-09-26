Details
Category: Local News
A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.
 
According to Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS), around noon on Wednesday (Sept.26) RCMP advised them of a potential threat to staff and students.
 
A hold and secure is used if there is a security risk outside or in the vicinity of the building. A lockdown is used when there is a security threat inside the building.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release that this was a precautionary measure and at no time was the safety of any students or staff in jeopardy.
 

More Local News

Missing teen from Morinville found

Morinville RCMP have found a missing 13-year old.

No public cannabis smoking under new bylaw

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur was ready to cheer Tuesday night after city council all agreed to finally put a new smoking bylaw on the books.

Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Sask

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Saskatchewan.

Senior gets involved with youth through SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youth and seniors together.

Council approves first step in possible campground expansion

Fort Saskatchewan council has taken the first step towards a possible expansion of the Fort Lions Club Campground.

Strathcona County firefighters prepared for multiple emergencies

Firefighters from Strathcona County don't have to wait for the ambulance to arrive to help citizens.

Electronic speed signs recording data for municipal enforcement

Electronic speed signs in Fort Saskatchewan are helping out municipal enforcement.

Strathcona County director Gerry Gabinet takes prestigious new role

A local director was recently appointed president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

"They're there for you": Families First Society marks 20 years of service

Jodi Ford was ready to pull her hair out the day she went online and googled “Help, Fort Saskatchewan.”

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login