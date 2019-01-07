Historic super load on its way to the Industrial Heartland

Drivers can expect delays this week, as the heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta's highways continues on its four-day trip from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland.

The piece of petrochemical development equipment, known as a splitter, is scheduled to arrive at the site north of Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday (Jan.9) at noon.

"It's a tower that's going to be raised sometime in the middle of this year at the Heartland Petrochemical Complex out near Fort Saskatchewan, where we are going to eventually take Alberta propane and turn it into high-value, recyclable plastic," said Inter Pipeline senior communications advisor Steven Noble.



Between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday (Jan.8), the load will travel east on Highway 14, north on Range Road 190, east on Township Road 510, north on Highway 834 and west on Highway 15 to Lamont, where it will remain overnight.

Then, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan.9), it will continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220, where it will head north to the site.

"It is 800,000 kg and approximately 100 m long, which is actually bigger than the Statue of Liberty and about the same length as a CFL football field, so it's quite a spectacle on the roadways," Noble said.



As such, the load will be moving below the posted speed limit and may pull over periodically.

In some spots, it will also travel against the flow of traffic, escorted by guide vehicles for safety. Lanes will be blocked off accordingly.

"We do appreciate everyone's patience and understanding, as we try to get this milestone piece of equipment to the complex," Noble said.



The splitter is part of a $3-billion project headed by Inter Pipeline.