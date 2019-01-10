Historic load arrives at Industrial Heartland site

The heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta's highways has reached it's final destination north of Fort Saskatchewan.

The 800,000 kg piece of petrochemical development equipment, known as a splitter, was hauled from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland over three days this week.

Premier Rachel Notley, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood and Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank were all on hand to take in the spectacle on Thursday (Jan.10).

— it was actually phenomenal," said Bernard Perron, senior vice-president of Inter Pipeline's project and operation services. "It created an amazing buzz. I think that we were all amazed as to how mesmerized the entire province was and we got incredible feedback and support." "We saw children in the windows of schools watching this go byit was actually phenomenal," said Bernard Perron, senior vice-president of Inter Pipeline's project and operation services.

The splitter, which will be erected in March or April, is part of Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

Once the complex is complete, it will turn Alberta propane into recyclable plastic that can be used for products like medical equipment, car parts and active outerwear and apparel.

"This project represents an Albertan company that is going to be providing jobs to Albertans," Perron added.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.