Details
Category: Local News
The heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta's highways has reached it's final destination north of Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The 800,000 kg piece of petrochemical development equipment, known as a splitter, was hauled from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland over three days this week.
 
Premier Rachel Notley, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood and Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank were all on hand to take in the spectacle on Thursday (Jan.10).
 
"We saw children in the windows of schools watching this go by  it was actually phenomenal," said Bernard Perron, senior vice-president of Inter Pipeline's project and operation services.
 
"It created an amazing buzz. I think that we were all amazed as to how mesmerized the entire province was and we got incredible feedback and support."
 
The splitter, which will be erected in March or April, is part of Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex.
 
Once the complex is complete, it will turn Alberta propane into recyclable plastic that can be used for products like medical equipment, car parts and active outerwear and apparel.
 
"This project represents an Albertan company that is going to be providing jobs to Albertans," Perron added.
 
Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.
 
10012019splitterThe splitter, which will be erected in March or April, is part of Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex.
 
 

More Local News

Education Minister visits New Horizons School

One Sherwood Park school recently had a special visitor.

Historic load arrives at Industrial Heartland site

The heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta's highways has reached it's final destination north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Gibbons council split on meeting times

Meeting times were the hot topic of debate Wednesday morning (Jan.9).

Bylaw says shoveling snow onto road a finable offence

Some residents aren't following the city's rules.

Numbers down for 2018 Operation Red Nose

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan has wrapped up their 12th annual Operation Red Nose.

Winter driving tips from Strathcona County RCMP

The Strathcona County RCMP wants everyone to be safe out on the roads.

DCC experiences highs and lows in 2018

It was a year of peaks and valleys for the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Some city admissions, rentals, increase by two per cent

The majority of fees and charges in Fort Sask are going up by around two per cent.

Residential snow clearing set to begin

Snow removal crews will be clearing residential streets from January 10 to 15.

Fort Saskatchewan air quality ranked worst in the heartland

The 2018 air quality results are in.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login