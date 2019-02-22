Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction on schedule

Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex is on track to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2021.
On Wednesday (Feb.21), the company hosted an open house at the Dow Centennial Centre to provide residents with a construction update.
"Construction's going remarkably well. There's about 500 to 600 people on site right now," said Michelle Dawson, director of public and regulatory affairs with Inter Pipeline. "We're on schedule — and in some areas, maybe even a little bit ahead of schedule."
Upon completion, the complex will feature a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and a polypropylene (PP) facility. It will be the first integrated plant of its kind in Canada.
"Right now, we are still primarily focused on building our PDH portion of the facility," Dawson added. "In the spring to summer, there will be a couple other major contracts let out — one for starting the polypropylene facility and one for starting the co-gen facility."
Once operational, it will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene, a high-value plastic that's used in the manufacturing of a wide range of finished products.
Inter Pipeline is currently moving a 728-tonne polypropylene reactor from Edmonton to the complex. It's expected to arrive on site around 1 p.m. on Friday (Feb.22).