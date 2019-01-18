Having troubles studying? EIPS has some tips

With students getting ready for their January exams, Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) have some advise to give.

Whether students are writing diploma exams, Provincial Achievement Tests (PATs) or midterms, studying is an important life skill to learn and practice.

"One of the things about studying is that everybody needs to know themselves and how they study best," said Deb Barron, director of curriculum and instructional supports for EIPS.

As everyone learns a little differently, not every student will study the same way. Reading notes and textbooks might work for some people but not everyone.

"Studying is, for most people, most successful when it's more of an active event," added Barron. "Research tell us when we engage in more active learning and participation, the chances of retention and transfer are greater."

She recommends methods like re-writing notes, making mind maps, explaining the subject to another person, creating flash cards or writing out questions.

Students are often told not to cram the night before an exam, a notion Barron agrees with. While it may help remembering a few last-minute details, understanding a concept takes time and practice.

Sleep is also important to have before an exam as well as staying hydrated and for most students, eating a proper meal.