Harbour Pool renovations on schedule

Residents will soon be able to swim in the local pool again.

After it was closed for renovations and annual maintenance on December 1, Harbour Pool is set to re-open on February 1.

"The Harbour Pool shutdown has been an extensive one  we've had quite a few projects that have taken place over the shutdown," said Kayla Dow, aqautics operations supervisor.

One of the featured additions to the facility is a universal change room, according to Dow.

"It just allows a more barrier-free accessibility to those patrons that we have that come in who might need a little bit more assistance with their changing," she explained. "It also offers a gender neutral space for those that are requiring that in our community."

The men's and women's change rooms are also being updated with new tiles.

On the pool side of things, work has included maintenance upkeep and tile fixes around the pool deck and in the basin.

