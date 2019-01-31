Harbour Pool ready to re-open

Fort Sask swimmers can rejoice.

After being shutdown for renovations on December 1, Harbour Pool will officially re-open to the public on Friday (Feb.1).

"We're just busy getting all the change rooms back in order, putting up dispensers and making sure that the change rooms are nice and sparkly for the patrons coming in tomorrow morning," said Kayla Dow, aquatics operations supervisor at Harbour Pool.

The pool will open at 6 a.m. for the Early Bird Swim.

Dow also added there are still spots available in many of the winter swim programs, with those classes set to begin on February 11.