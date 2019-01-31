Details
Category: Local News
Fort Sask swimmers can rejoice.
 
After being shutdown for renovations on December 1, Harbour Pool will officially re-open to the public on Friday (Feb.1).
 
"We're just busy getting all the change rooms back in order, putting up dispensers and making sure that the change rooms are nice and sparkly for the patrons coming in tomorrow morning," said Kayla Dow, aquatics operations supervisor at Harbour Pool.
 
The pool will open at 6 a.m. for the Early Bird Swim.
 
 
Dow also added there are still spots available in many of the winter swim programs, with those classes set to begin on February 11.
 
 
 
 
 
 

More Local News

Snowfall warning for the region

A lot of snow is about to hit the area.

Harbour Pool ready to re-open

Fort Sask swimmers can rejoice.

Two Morinville businesses targeted by thieves

Two businesses in Morinville were recently broken into.

Elk Island National Park set to move about 190 plains bison

Elk Island National Park (EINP) staff have been busy at the bison handling facility north of Highway 16.

Travellers' advisory issued for central Alberta

People may want to cancel their plans this weekend.

Local ukulele group performs live at Rogers Place

Some Sherwood Park kids took centre stage during Friday's (Jan.25) Oil Kings game.

RCMP arrest "well-known" thief in Sturgeon County

Three people, including a repeat offender, were recently arrested.

Sherwood Drive changes to cost around $2 million

Major road improvements are coming in Strathcona County.

Snow and extreme cold expected this weekend

Things are about to cool off in the region.

Local resident hoping to raise $4,500 for cancer research

A Fort Sask resident is gearing up to help conquer cancer.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login