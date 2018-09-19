The Fort Saskatchewan Motorcycle Association (FSMA) is trying to spread a little Christmas cheer.

On September 9, members of the FSMA drove through the streets of Fort Sask for their annual Toy Ride.

Starting at Giant Tiger, 50 bikers drove down 99th Ave and residential streets on the north side of the highway. Along the way, they collected toys and food from community members who came out to watch. The toys will go to the Christmas Hamper Campaign for families that don't have the money to buy Christmas gifts.

"It got started because people realized that there were people in our town that were a lot less fortunate than a lot of us. They're reliant on the Food Bank for a lot of things, especially at Christmas time," said organizer Cindy Supervich.

This is the tenth year that Supervich and her husband have organized the ride.

"Every year that we talk to the Food Bank, the need has gone up a little bit more," explained Supervich as to why she runs the event every year. "So it's one of the things that stays local within our community. Every penny that we make stays within our community and all of the toys stay here. So we know that it's actually helping the people in our community as opposed to somebody else's."

On top of the toys and food, the group also collected $810 for the food bank.