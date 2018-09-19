Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Motorcycle Association (FSMA) is trying to spread a little Christmas cheer.
 
On September 9, members of the FSMA drove through the streets of Fort Sask for their annual Toy Ride.
 
Starting at Giant Tiger, 50 bikers drove down 99th Ave and residential streets on the north side of the highway. Along the way, they collected toys and food from community members who came out to watch. The toys will go to the Christmas Hamper Campaign for families that don't have the money to buy Christmas gifts.
 
"It got started because people realized that there were people in our town that were a lot less fortunate than a lot of us. They're reliant on the Food Bank for a lot of things, especially at Christmas time," said organizer Cindy Supervich.
 
This is the tenth year that Supervich and her husband have organized the ride.
 
"Every year that we talk to the Food Bank, the need has gone up a little bit more," explained Supervich as to why she runs the event every year. "So it's one of the things that stays local within our community. Every penny that we make stays within our community and all of the toys stay here. So we know that it's actually helping the people in our community as opposed to somebody else's."
 
On top of the toys and food, the group also collected $810 for the food bank.
 
The Toy Ride is one of two big events the FSMA hosts each year. In July, they also organize a Cancer Ride for the Cross Cancer Institute.

More Local News

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Young falcon recovering after leaving the nest a little too soon

At least one of three young falcons who started life in Redwater in June will be sticking around Alberta this winter while the rest of the family heads south.

Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

Local receives first-hand filming experience

Julia Mackay from Fort Saskatchewan got to see the behind-the-scenes details of how movies are made.

Bruderheim council torn over franchise fees

The motion to get more information on FortisAlberta franchise fees had Bruderheim Town Council split down the middle.

City's debt management a hot topic

The City of Fort Saskatchewan's debt management was a topic of discussion at the recent Committee of the Whole meeting.

Farmer's market wraps up for the year

Thursday (Sept. 20) was the last day of the Fort Saskatchewan Farmer's Market for 2018.

Fort Saskatchewan takes back the night

In September 1997, a young farmer found a badly decomposed body dumped in his Strathcona County wheat field.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login