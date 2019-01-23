Groups told to get event permits in on time, or pay a fee

Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan council is pleaing for compliance from local groups.
 
On Tuesday (Jan.22), city council agreed to impose a $70 penalty fee on groups who don't submit their special event permits more than four weeks before the start date.
 
"I think it's a very difficult decision. You have to walk a mile in a non-profit's shoes understanding the number of volunteers that they have when they are participating in and organizing these events," said mayor Gale Katchur.
 
The permits are mostly used for outdoor events. Of the nearly 70 community events in 2018, only half submitted their permits more than four weeks prior to the start date.
 
Administration and council lobbied for the fee, as the time crunch to approve and confirm the permit is a hassle when given limited time.
 
"Really what it's going to be is just asking the volunteers to get out there and mark your calendars so you can get the permit for free, at least more than four weeks before your event," added Katchur.
 
Previously, no penalty fee was charged for groups who submitted late. All revenue generated from the late fee (about $2450 based on 2018 numbers) would go into the city's general revenue.
 
Council also discussed implementing a $35 base fee for all special event permits and $15 per temporary sign. Neither motions were passed.

