Redwater gets long-awaited fitness facility

Details
Category: Local News
Redwater's long-awaited fitness centre is finally open for use.
 
The new fitness centre encompasses the entire upper level of Redwater's Pembina Place.
 
"It's been a long journey," said Gary Prodaniuk, president of the Redwater fitness centre nonprofit orgranization. "But we're proud to have a facility like we have here today."
 
A group of volunteers seeking to develop the fitness centre achieved nonprofit status in 2015. They've been fundraising for the new addition to Pembina Place ever since.
 
"The town was due for a facility and it was kind of a popular item amongst many members of the town and surrounding region," Prodaniuk said.
 
The facility cost about $150,000, most of which was generated through fundraising by volunteers.
 
Prodaniuk emphasized his thanks on behalf of the group to the Town of Redwater and all of the project's supporters over the past couple of years.
 
The fitness centre has leased its current space from the town for a period of five years, and is hoping to stay there once the lease is up for renewal.
 
Equipment at the facility consists of various cardio machines such as treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, and a stair-climber. There is also an extensive weight-lifting area, a yoga studio area where classes will be held, and change rooms.
 
An additional space is also being renovated to accommodate a small massage studio.

