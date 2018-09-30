Golf tournaments raise thousands for local charities

Details
Category: Local News
Sturgeon County council recently presented nearly $30,000 to four local charities.
 
The money was raised at both the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament at the Sturgeon Valley Golf and Country Club on June 22 and at the EMRB Regional Golf Tournament held on August 23 at the Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf & Curling Club. Sponsorships, donations and registrations at the events brought in a total of $29,125.
 
The West Sturgeon Aging in Place Foundation and The Jessica Martel Foundation, a domestic violence support organization, were the recipients of funds raised at the mayor’s golf tournament, with each getting a cheque for $9640.91.
 
The recipients of the EMRB tournament funds were the Military Family Resource Centre and Courageous Companions, an organization that provides service dogs for veterans. The groups shared in $9,843.63 in donations.
 
Both tournaments were organized by the Sturgeon County corporate communications department.
 
The cheques were presented at council's September 25 regular meeting.

