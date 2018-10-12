Girl power: Children raise money for International Day of the Girl

Some kids from the Boys and Girls Club having been working hard all week for International Day of the Girl.

The purpose of International Day of the Girl is to spread awareness about gender inequality many girls face around the world. It also celebrates the empowerment of young women.

Globally, many girls are forbidden to attend school because of their gender. India is one of the counties that still struggle with gender inequality. "I think that every girl should get to go to school. It's just sad how some kids can't so I think it's important that we all get to," said 9-year old Calleigh Osbaldeston. Between 10 and 15 children were raising money all week for an initiative for International Day of the Girl (Oct.11). Their goal was to raise $200 to send girls in India to school.

The kids took turns sitting in the front entrance of the Boys and Girls Club and asking parents for donations as they came in. Some of the kids, like Osbaldeston, went door to door in their neighborhood collecting money.

"It makes me feel really good because you get to help someone which makes you happy as well," Osbaldeston explained.

The project was kicked off by the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club, who found out about the initiative from another Rotary Club in India. For every $200 the Rotary Club receives, they are able to send a girl in India to school for a year.



The club members contributed $90 of their own money towards the project.

By the end of the week, the kids had raised over $350, almost enough to send two girls to school.

"I can't believe in just barely a week how much this has taken off," said Terry Stacey with the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club. "We hope this is going to become an annual project."