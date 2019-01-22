Girl Guides work to improve relevance in their program

There were a few recent changes to the Girl Guides of Canada program.

Their new Girls First program worked to modernize the organization, as well as promote empowerment for women.

Some of the badges that the girls are now able to earn are more relevant to modern society. Instead of badges like bedside nursing, they are able to earn feminism and diversity badges.

The new program is also online, which will help the organization update it more frequently. When the program was only outlined in books, it took years for any changes.

"It was time for a change," said guide leader Kim Papp. "They were getting really out of date with a lot of the materials, so it's really great to have an online platform that they could constantly update and modify."

On Saturday (Jan.19), around 250 girls attended an event at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Sherwood Park to celebrate the new program.

"I think it's super cool and I think it will be fun to have all these new badges and all these new things to learn," said Peyton Claude, an 11-year-old girl guide.