Gibbons schools put on hold and secure

Gibbons School and Landing Trail School had to take precautionary measures.

Due to an incident in the town Friday morning (Jan.18), the schools were placed on hold and secure.

Barb Smith, Sturgeon Public School Division's communications officer stated the alert lasted from around 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "One of our community partners had advised our schools out in Gibbons that there was a situation that they should be on alert for," said Smith.

The Morinville RCMP, who cover the area, told MIX 107 there was no threat to the schools or the public.

A hold and secure is used if there is a security risk outside or in the vicinity of the building. A lockdown is put in place when there is a security threat inside the building.