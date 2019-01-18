Details
Category: Local News
Gibbons School and Landing Trail School had to take precautionary measures.
 
Due to an incident in the town Friday morning (Jan.18), the schools were placed on hold and secure.
 
Barb Smith, Sturgeon Public School Division's communications officer stated the alert lasted from around 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
 
"One of our community partners had advised our schools out in Gibbons that there was a situation that they should be on alert for," said Smith.
 
The Morinville RCMP, who cover the area, told MIX 107 there was no threat to the schools or the public.
 
A hold and secure is used if there is a security risk outside or in the vicinity of the building. A lockdown is put in place when there is a security threat inside the building.
 

 

More Local News

Gibbons schools put on hold and secure

Gibbons School and Landing Trail School had to take precautionary measures.

Made-in-Alberta to potentially invest up to $20 billion in the heartland

Premier Rachel Notley's Made-in-Alberta strategy could have a big payoff in the region.

Bruderheim growing in population

Bruderheim's recent census results showed growth in the town.

Having troubles studying? EIPS has some tips

With students getting ready for their January exams, Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) have some advise.

Speeder caught going 149 km/h on Highway 15 bridge

A man was recently pulled over for excessive speeding in the area.

New hemp facility setting up in Bruderheim

More business is coming to the Town of Bruderheim.

Province releases top baby names for 2018

The most common baby names of 2018 in Alberta were announced earlier this week.

St. Albert resident wins $7.9 million on LOTTO 6/49

An Alberta man recently hit the jackpot.

ASIRT wraps investigation on Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has finished an investigation involving a Fort Saskatchewan officer.

Thieves target 5-year-old boy, community steps up

It was a rough start to the year for Ryan and Karson Boettger.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login