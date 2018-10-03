Details
Category: Local News
Gibbons Minor Soccer is looking to score a massive provincial grant to repair the Landing Trail School soccer pitches.
 
If successful, Gibbons council has agreed to match the $105,000 Community Facility Enhancement program grant.
 
Almost 3/4 of that money will be used towards landscaping and drainage. The project would also see new bleachers get built and new soccer nets added.
 
"We're looking forward to working with the minor soccer association in town and helping them out as well," said councillor Amber Harris. "Soccer is an affordable, super fun activity that kids can get into for the summer months."
 
In total, the estimated three-week project would cost $211,640 and could be done in the summer of 2019.
 
In the past, field flooding and uneven surfaces has made the pitches tough to use over summers.
 
"Minor soccer has certainly picked up some steam here over the past five years," added Harris.
 
If the grant request is accepted, council would look at funding the project in their 2019 capital budget.

More Local News

Plenty of fickleness on workplace cannabis discretion, testing

Cannabis will be legal in two weeks and there's still a ton of questions that need answering.

Families First sees years of steady growth in funding

Fort Saskatchewan’s Families First Society launched in 1998 with a funding grant of about $40,000.

Here’s where you can and can’t smoke in Fort Sask come Oct.17

The City of Fort Saskatchewan’s recently approved smoking bylaw goes into effect October 17, the day recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada.

"Frankenbuilding" a thing of the past for Ardrossan Elementary students

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) celebrated the grand opening of Ardrossan’s newest elementary school on Friday.

Lamont County eyeing up multi-billion dollar refinery

A nearby county is optimistic about their economic future.

Gibbons looking at major upgrades to soccer pitches

Gibbons Minor Soccer is looking to score a massive provincial grant to repair the Landing Trail School soccer pitches.

Stolen front end loader used to damage Redwater bank

Police are searching for clues after an early morning crime spree.

Province changes road test rules

Changes are coming to the province's road test model.

Food drive brings in over 15,000 pounds from Fort Sask residents

A food drive organized by a local church brought in thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank over the weekend.

Fort Sask Chamber says minimum wage increase not good for business

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce says that three years of minimum wage increases are hurting local businesses.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login