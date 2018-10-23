Gibbons food bank struggling to restock after thanksgiving

Details
Food bank shortages are making their way across the region.
 
In Gibbons, their stocks at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre got pretty low around the thanksgiving long weekend and has stayed that way since.
 
"Our shelves are looking a little bare right now. Any donations would help meet the need between now and Christmas," said Laura Schmidt, manager of Family and Community Support Services. "From what I hear, the other food banks in the area are all feeling the same crunch right now and that need is up and donations are down."
 
Some of the top priorities right now are canned goods and non perishable food items, though fresh produce is also accepted.
 
"We'll always take personal care items as well. Toothpaste, shampoo, soaps and diapers are always in need," added Schmidt.
 
The food bank is open Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon for hamper pick up. Schmidt said that they have roughly 30 volunteers who help run the food bank.
 
The Gibbons Family Resource Centre houses the Gibbons-Bon Accord food bank along with multiple other resources.
 
 
 
 

 

