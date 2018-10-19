Gibbons Family Resource Centre quadrupling numbers

During the first month of operation in February 2018, the centre had 20 client visits and 69 resources accessed. In August 2018, staff saw 190 client visits and 166 resources accessed.

"We never imagined that it would grow that fast in that short of time," said Laura Schmidt, manager of Family and Support Services. "I think the reason in our numbers increasing so quickly is that clients can access multiple services in one location."

The seven resources offered are Family and Community Support Services, the Sturgeon Community Resource Network, the Early Childhood Development Initiative, Sturgeon Adult Learning, the Bon Accord-Gibbons Food Bank, Community Clothes and Wecan.

"We're just trying to break down any barriers in assessing these services. By bringing all these unique programs under one roof has broken down some of those barriers and eased access to clients getting the help they need when they need it," added Schmidt.

The building, which was formerly the town’s community hall, offers services for residents across Sturgeon County and the surrounding area.