Details
Category: Local News
The Gibbons Family Resource Centre has seen numbers sky-rocket this summer.
 
During the first month of operation in February 2018, the centre had 20 client visits and 69 resources accessed. In August 2018, staff saw 190 client visits and 166 resources accessed.
 
"We never imagined that it would grow that fast in that short of time," said Laura Schmidt, manager of Family and Support Services. "I think the reason in our numbers increasing so quickly is that clients can access multiple services in one location."
 
The seven resources offered are Family and Community Support Services, the Sturgeon Community Resource Network, the Early Childhood Development Initiative, Sturgeon Adult Learning, the Bon Accord-Gibbons Food Bank, Community Clothes and Wecan.
 
"We're just trying to break down any barriers in assessing these services. By bringing all these unique programs under one roof has broken down some of those barriers and eased access to clients getting the help they need when they need it," added Schmidt.
 
The building, which was formerly the town’s community hall, offers services for residents across Sturgeon County and the surrounding area.
 
 

More Local News

Skate park construction cancelled for the fall

New Line Skateparks will be banking on good weather in the spring.

Gibbons Family Resource Centre quadrupling numbers

The Gibbons Family Resource Centre has seen numbers sky-rocket this summer.

Survey shows Fort Sask may have a speeding problem

There's some concern with drivers in Fort Saskatchewan.

Not cleaning up curb ramps a costly decision

It's time to clean up the streets before the snow sticks around.

New online service brings homework help to local students

Twenty-four hour free homework help is just a click away thanks to a new service being offered by the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library.

Road planning continues at Strathcona County open house

Strathcona County is continuing to consult with the public as it plans for the future of two roads in the area.

Mandatory councillor training approved in Bruderheim

The Bruderheim council recently approved a new code of conduct bylaw that was brought before them by administration.

Morning collision slows traffic near Sherwood Park

A motor vehicle collision near Sherwood Park caused traffic delays on Thursday morning.

Temporary road closure on Highway 643

A road closure on Friday (Oct.19) may cause some people issues getting to and from work.

Record temperature high for Fort Saskatchewan

This week's heat wave broke a record in Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login