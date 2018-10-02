Gibbons council to decide on cannabis retail outlets

Cannabis stores wanting to set up shop in Gibbons will have to go through council.

This includes business applications, production and distribution facilities that comply with the provincial and federal guidelines.

"The end decision will be ours. We haven't received anything to date, but we're hopeful. We're a business friendly community so we welcome anybody to put the paperwork in and move forward," said councillor Amber Harris.

The retail stores must be 100 metres away from school boundaries and health facilities. Consumption rules set out by the province state that cannabis use isn't allowed in areas that tobacco smoking is prohibited.

"We're just going to play it by ear for now rather than overload with regulation. We'll see how it pans out on the 17th and move from there," added Harris.