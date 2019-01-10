Gibbons council split on meeting times

Meeting times were the hot topic of debate Wednesday morning (Jan.9).

At their latest meeting, Gibbons councillors discussed whether to change the start time of council meetings or stick with the current schedule.

In 2018, regularly scheduled meetings were held on the second Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

"We have staff at these (evening) meetings that have to work overtime," said councillor Darren McCann. "There is a financial element to this that I think is very important to bring up."

Councillors Amber Harris, Jean Woodger and McCann expressed their opinion on moving both meetings to 10 a.m.

Comments of overtime hours in lieu, conflict of schedules and increased interest from potential councillors was brought up.

"Each council can decide what they're going to do for a meeting schedule when they're elected. So, I don't think that should ever be an issue of whether you're going to run for a public official position," added McCann.