Details
Category: Local News
Meeting times were the hot topic of debate Wednesday morning (Jan.9).
 
At their latest meeting, Gibbons councillors discussed whether to change the start time of council meetings or stick with the current schedule.
 
In 2018, regularly scheduled meetings were held on the second Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
 
"We have staff at these (evening) meetings that have to work overtime," said councillor Darren McCann. "There is a financial element to this that I think is very important to bring up."
 
Councillors Amber Harris, Jean Woodger and McCann expressed their opinion on moving both meetings to 10 a.m.
 
Comments of overtime hours in lieu, conflict of schedules and increased interest from potential councillors was brought up.
 
"Each council can decide what they're going to do for a meeting schedule when they're elected. So, I don't think that should ever be an issue of whether you're going to run for a public official position," added McCann.

Dan Deck, Loraine Berry, Jay Millante and Norman Sandahl voted in favour (4-3) of keeping the current council meeting schedule for 2019.

The previous council (2013-2017) held meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday's of the month at 10 a.m.

More Local News

Education Minister visits New Horizons School

One Sherwood Park school recently had a special visitor.

Historic load arrives at Industrial Heartland site

The heaviest load ever to travel on Alberta's highways has reached it's final destination north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Gibbons council split on meeting times

Meeting times were the hot topic of debate Wednesday morning (Jan.9).

Bylaw says shoveling snow onto road a finable offence

Some residents aren't following the city's rules.

Numbers down for 2018 Operation Red Nose

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan has wrapped up their 12th annual Operation Red Nose.

Winter driving tips from Strathcona County RCMP

The Strathcona County RCMP wants everyone to be safe out on the roads.

DCC experiences highs and lows in 2018

It was a year of peaks and valleys for the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Some city admissions, rentals, increase by two per cent

The majority of fees and charges in Fort Sask are going up by around two per cent.

Residential snow clearing set to begin

Snow removal crews will be clearing residential streets from January 10 to 15.

Fort Saskatchewan air quality ranked worst in the heartland

The 2018 air quality results are in.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login